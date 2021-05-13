Warburg Research Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €28.50 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.71) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €25.83 ($30.39).

Shares of TEG opened at €23.70 ($27.88) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €25.39 and its 200-day moving average price is €24.99. TAG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €19.60 ($23.06) and a twelve month high of €28.14 ($33.11). The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.02.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

