Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.41.

NASDAQ WMG opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.54. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 23,908.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

