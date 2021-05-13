Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $46.30

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $46.30 and traded as high as $52.35. Washington Trust Bancorp shares last traded at $50.78, with a volume of 73,554 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.30.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

In related news, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,077.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $58,105.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,843.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WASH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 324,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after acquiring an additional 62,667 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

