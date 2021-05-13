Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $125,000 in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

NYSEARCA IYG opened at $181.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.45. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $102.80 and a 52-week high of $189.72.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

