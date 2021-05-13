Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter.

FCTR opened at $33.66 on Thursday. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.07.

