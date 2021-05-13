Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 11,052 Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $776,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter valued at $291,000. 20.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock opened at $13.61 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

