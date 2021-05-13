Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welbilt currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NYSE:WBT opened at $20.23 on Monday. Welbilt has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 505.75 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Welbilt’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welbilt will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,497,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,589,000 after purchasing an additional 972,811 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Welbilt by 217.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,692,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,001,000 after buying an additional 5,266,361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,645,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,520,000 after buying an additional 872,047 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,226,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,984,000 after acquiring an additional 906,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,868,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

