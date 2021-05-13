WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target Lowered to C$9.50 at TD Securities

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WELL. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Pi Financial restated a buy rating and set a C$10.50 target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.29.

TSE:WELL opened at C$6.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -231.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.23. WELL Health Technologies has a twelve month low of C$2.50 and a twelve month high of C$9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76.

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,000 medical clinics across Canada.

