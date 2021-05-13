Wells Fargo & Company Raises Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target to $33.00

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Shares of SUN traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.12. 3,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,338. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91. Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.78) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth $3,206,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth $2,320,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,241,000 after buying an additional 66,565 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sunoco by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 136,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 52,903 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sunoco by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 42,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

