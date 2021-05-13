WeOwn 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $31,645.00 (CHX)

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One WeOwn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WeOwn has traded 39.7% lower against the US dollar. WeOwn has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $31,645.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00084885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00019046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.46 or 0.01032678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00067719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00110769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

CHX is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket. WeOwn’s official website is weown.com. WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket.

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

