Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Western Digital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 223,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Western Digital by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 81,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,972 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 28,586 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.70.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $64.38 on Thursday. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

