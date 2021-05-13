Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WES. Barclays upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.73.

Shares of WES stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.35. 6,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,201. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $198,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,592,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,866 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,717,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,582 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,335,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,210 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,321,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,085,000 after purchasing an additional 891,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,708,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,764,000 after purchasing an additional 98,472 shares during the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

