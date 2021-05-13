Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 3,154.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $153,283,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $27,936,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 133.8% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 224,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,897,000 after acquiring an additional 128,246 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth about $5,985,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,442,000. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on WLK shares. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

WLK stock opened at $100.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. Westlake Chemical Co. has a one year low of $36.09 and a one year high of $105.54.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 16,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $1,547,102.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,589.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $862,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,940,449. Corporate insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.