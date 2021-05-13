Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,104,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 38,433 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.42% of Westlake Chemical worth $275,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 3,154.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 16,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $1,547,102.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,589.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,519 shares of company stock worth $8,940,449. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WLK traded up $2.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,577. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.99. Westlake Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

WLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.