Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Raised to C$69.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price objective upped by Raymond James to C$69.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WPM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$58.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$69.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$52.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$52.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.77 billion and a PE ratio of 38.52. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$44.09 and a 52 week high of C$76.69.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$373.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$394.28 million. Research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.6799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.172 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 32.82%.

In related news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 4,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.98, for a total value of C$188,641.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$277,206.78. Also, Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total transaction of C$161,359.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,119,880.47. Insiders sold a total of 134,015 shares of company stock worth $6,586,592 over the last three months.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

