WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.37 Million

Equities research analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will report $18.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.82 million. WhiteHorse Finance posted sales of $13.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year sales of $73.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.33 million to $76.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $72.95 million, with estimates ranging from $71.45 million to $74.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WHF shares. Raymond James raised their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price (up previously from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $14.80 on Thursday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The company has a market cap of $304.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.42%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

