Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Shares Down 4.8%

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)’s stock price fell 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.04 and last traded at $13.08. 8,054 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 336,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.

A number of research firms have commented on FREE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whole Earth Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $75.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.15 million. Analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

