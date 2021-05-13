Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Shares Down 6.5%

Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WCAGY)’s stock price fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.19. 61,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 203,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28. The stock has a market cap of $47.70 million, a P/E ratio of 0.09 and a beta of -0.49.

Wirecard Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WCAGY)

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.