Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS WTKWY traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $93.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,212. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.75. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $96.32.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.903 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. This is a boost from Wolters Kluwer’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.37. Wolters Kluwer’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

