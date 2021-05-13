Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a buy rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.45.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

NYSE WWW traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $38.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.94. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

In related news, insider Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $81,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,972,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $261,327.50. Insiders have sold a total of 20,380 shares of company stock worth $786,539 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,864,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,077,000 after purchasing an additional 333,015 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,796,000 after purchasing an additional 98,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 101,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.