Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Shares Gap Up to $29.89

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.89, but opened at $30.56. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $30.44, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WF. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 260.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group Inc engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.