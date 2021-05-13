Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,783 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its position in shares of Workday by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 10,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Workday by 4.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Workday by 1.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 8.2% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.78.

Shares of WDAY opened at $224.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.29. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.24 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 196,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $50,005,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christa Davies sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $19,937,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

