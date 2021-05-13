WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Sets New 52-Week High at $131.92

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$131.92 and last traded at C$131.54, with a volume of 69452 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$124.46.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WSP shares. Laurentian boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$123.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on WSP Global from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded WSP Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded WSP Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on WSP Global from C$128.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$129.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$125.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$114.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.89.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.72 billion. Research analysts anticipate that WSP Global Inc. will post 4.7399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

WSP Global Company Profile (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

