WW International (NASDAQ:WW) PT Raised to $44.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WW. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.82.

NASDAQ WW opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that WW International will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other WW International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 242,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $8,580,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,539,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,695,457.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 548,273 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,179. Company insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WW International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,048,000 after acquiring an additional 67,780 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WW International by 3,181.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 36,560 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of WW International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WW International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in WW International by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

