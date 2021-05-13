Xencor’s (XNCR) Buy Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) in a research note released on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $57.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.34) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XNCR. Raymond James upgraded Xencor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.50.

Get Xencor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $37.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.41. Xencor has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xencor will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Xencor news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 15,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $736,678.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $127,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $920,837 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,389,000 after purchasing an additional 277,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,013,000 after purchasing an additional 58,930 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter worth about $35,555,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,469,000 after purchasing an additional 154,439 shares during the period.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.