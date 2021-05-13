XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4,826.46

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,826.46 ($63.06) and traded as low as GBX 4,645 ($60.69). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 4,760 ($62.19), with a volume of 12,943 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on XPP. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,945 ($77.67) target price on shares of XP Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of XP Power in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,953.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,826.46. The firm has a market cap of £934.97 million and a P/E ratio of 29.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a GBX 18 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

In related news, insider James E. Peters sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,014 ($65.51), for a total value of £12,535,000 ($16,377,057.75).

About XP Power (LON:XPP)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

