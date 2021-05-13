XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $518.94 million-$534.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.90 million.

XPeng stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.56. 28,929,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,202,668. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.04.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 345.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that XPeng will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XPEV. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised XPeng from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $54.40 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPeng from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.40.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

