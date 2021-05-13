Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.60 and last traded at $33.60. Approximately 9,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 303,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.37.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.28.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $186,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $639,520 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,047,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,858,000 after buying an additional 321,788 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 21.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,236,000 after purchasing an additional 221,019 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $10,863,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $5,488,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,350,000 after purchasing an additional 106,196 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.