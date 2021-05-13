YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 13.27%.

Shares of NYSE:YPF traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.20. 102,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,102. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

