Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) to Post $0.47 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) to announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arconic’s earnings. Arconic reported earnings per share of ($0.84) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 156%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arconic will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on ARNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

In related news, Director Frederick A. Henderson bought 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $98,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,737.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Donald Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,627 shares in the company, valued at $11,454,280.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $279,446.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 0.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Arconic by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Arconic by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARNC traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66. Arconic has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $36.98.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

