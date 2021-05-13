Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings. Trillium Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trillium Therapeutics.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRIL shares. Benchmark began coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trillium Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Shares of TRIL stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.27. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $20.96.

In related news, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $58,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,004.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $33,907.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $33,907.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $169,076.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,295.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $84,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

