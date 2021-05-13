Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.88 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41).

Several research firms have issued reports on UNIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $10.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.97. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in Uniti Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

