Zacks: Analysts Expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to announce earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Merus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the lowest is ($0.63). Merus posted earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.81). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($2.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Merus.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Merus had a negative net margin of 295.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Sunday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Merus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 79,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,808,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merus by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,936,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,482,000 after purchasing an additional 411,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Merus by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 98,141 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,411,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRUS stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.00. 116,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,769. Merus has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $31.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.83.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merus (MRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.