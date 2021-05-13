Zacks: Analysts Expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Post $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to post $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. PayPal reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,998 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,083 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 124,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,040,000 after buying an additional 64,400 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 42,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,998,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 66,500.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL opened at $239.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.91 and a 200 day moving average of $239.88. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $139.61 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The firm has a market cap of $281.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

