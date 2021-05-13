Zacks: Analysts Expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Spire posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SR. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Spire by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SR traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,503. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Spire has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $77.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

