Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.37. AssetMark Financial posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

In other news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $239,739.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,363.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 20,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $507,680.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,536.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,063 shares of company stock worth $1,194,054. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMK stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.89. The company had a trading volume of 535 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,225. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1,166.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

