Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to post sales of $7.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $7.91 billion. CNH Industrial reported sales of $5.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year sales of $30.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.97 billion to $31.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $32.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.43 billion to $34.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNHI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. AlphaValue upgraded CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of CNHI stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,675,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 6.14. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

