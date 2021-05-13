Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will announce $177.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $175.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $179.89 million. First Hawaiian posted sales of $173.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $712.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $703.66 million to $721.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $729.66 million, with estimates ranging from $727.32 million to $732.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Hawaiian.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. First Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FHB has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

FHB traded up $1.40 on Monday, hitting $28.41. 24,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,040. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.11. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $30.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,890,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,733,000 after buying an additional 115,686 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 90,417 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $1,891,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 98.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 16,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $1,876,000. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.