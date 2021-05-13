Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to Announce -$0.95 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to post ($0.95) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.76). iRhythm Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.75) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($3.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($2.74). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($2.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IRTC shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (down from $288.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 134.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 498,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,175,000 after purchasing an additional 285,555 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 21.5% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 40.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 134,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,722,000 after acquiring an additional 38,986 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 94.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,545,000 after acquiring an additional 54,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth $625,000.

iRhythm Technologies stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.36. 14,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,363. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.01. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $70.35 and a 12 month high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -39.79 and a beta of 1.68.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

