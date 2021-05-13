Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $936.82 Million

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will announce sales of $936.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $962.46 million and the lowest is $923.00 million. Lamb Weston reported sales of $846.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

LW has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

Shares of LW stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,724. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.36 and its 200-day moving average is $77.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.60%.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 303.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

