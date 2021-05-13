Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.45 Million

Analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to post $38.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.30 million to $38.51 million. LeMaitre Vascular reported sales of $24.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year sales of $153.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.36 million to $155.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $163.71 million, with estimates ranging from $161.13 million to $166.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

LeMaitre Vascular stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.64. The company had a trading volume of 103,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,903. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 22,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $1,057,052.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,028.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $104,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,692,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,995,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,954 shares of company stock valued at $13,136,847 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

