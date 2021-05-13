Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to post $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Seagate Technology reported earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen raised Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,804 shares of company stock valued at $25,748,450 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock opened at $84.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $97.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

