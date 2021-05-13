Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $508.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to announce $508.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $520.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $497.00 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted sales of $392.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.76 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 63,937 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 109,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,787 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,956,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 485,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,752,000 after acquiring an additional 86,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 92,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SQM traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.07. 902,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,541. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.57 and its 200-day moving average is $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

