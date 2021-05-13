Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. TPG RE Finance Trust posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 41.56%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 28,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRTX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.30. 1,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 304.82 and a current ratio of 304.82. TPG RE Finance Trust has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $13.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $945.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

