Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Will Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41. Cleveland-Cliffs reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 532.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

CLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLF traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.80. 25,181,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,781,189. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.71 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $22.90.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

