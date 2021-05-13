Zacks: Brokerages Expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) will report $114.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $107.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $126.40 million. El Pollo Loco reported sales of $99.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year sales of $450.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $435.20 million to $470.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $472.61 million, with estimates ranging from $454.60 million to $503.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $107.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. El Pollo Loco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

LOCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $364,002.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,091.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 23,081.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 95.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $17.25. The company had a trading volume of 278,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,881. El Pollo Loco has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.23 million, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

