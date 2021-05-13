Zacks: Brokerages Expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Post Earnings of -$1.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to post ($1.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.82) and the lowest is ($1.83). Live Nation Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($2.67) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.14) to ($1.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis.

LYV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

NYSE:LYV traded up $3.14 on Thursday, reaching $81.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,222. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.75.

In other news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.83, for a total transaction of $7,550,550.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 955,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,918,726.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $7,146,735.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

