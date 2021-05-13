Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Nuance Communications also reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUAN. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nuance Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,570,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,636,616. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.60, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Nuance Communications has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $53.93.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $6,372,108.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 382,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,263,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,023,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,633,000 after buying an additional 245,008 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,009,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,242,000 after buying an additional 529,174 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,648,000 after buying an additional 133,604 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,713,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,721,000 after buying an additional 2,623,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,072,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,256,000 after buying an additional 190,631 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

