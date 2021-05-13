Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to report earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Get The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

NTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTB. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,022,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,340,000 after buying an additional 290,617 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,692,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,900,000 after purchasing an additional 144,167 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,416,000 after buying an additional 329,295 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 14.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 820,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,343,000 after purchasing an additional 103,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,253,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTB traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.19. 1,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $41.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.70%.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.