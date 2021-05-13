Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) to Sell

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is a self advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. Initial assets consist of six hotels comprised of four Embassy Suites and two Radisson properties as well as eight asset management and consulting agreements. “

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.22.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The company has a market cap of $266.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.34. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -16.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,912.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.